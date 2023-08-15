2023 high school football kickoff: How to live-stream games in your state (plus D.C.)

The high school football season kicks off across the U.S. in August and early September, headlining a batch of Fall sports on the calendar.
For high school football fans who have been awaiting since this past November and December, it’s chance to get watch the gridiron action under the Friday night lights or on Saturday afternoons.
And thanks to the NFHS Network, games can also be streamed or watched on-demand—whether that be a national matchup or teams within your area.
The NFHS Network’s collaboration with over 40 high school state athletic/activities associations, and PlayOn! Sports, provides fans with the ability to live-stream high school sports on any device, from wherever they are: 27 different regular season and postseason sports, plus other high school activities that highlight the accomplishments of student-athletes, student-broadcasters, and high schools.
Below are the state-by-state links so fans can live-stream their team’s or teams’ 2023 high school football season.
New Mexico (Currently N/A)
