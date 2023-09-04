USA TODAY HSS Top 5 Plays of the Week, Sept. 4, 2023

The high school football action continued to provide must-see moments on Friday and Saturday (Sept. 1 and 2, respectively), with the highlight reels packed with top plays.

From both sides of the ball, these five stood out to the HSS staff as worthy of this week’s gridiron glory…

Standing-O to the following players:

– Aaron Enterline WR, Manheim Central (Pa.)

– Drew Murphy, CB, Bayside Academy High School (Ala.)

– Zaquan Patterson, S, Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.)

– Trace Clarkson, WR, Aledo High School (Texas)

– Hayden Anderson, WR, Windsor High (Calif.)

Note from the HSS team: To possibly have an athlete featured in our weekly selection, DM the highlight videos to USA TODAY High School Sports on Instagram or Twitter.

