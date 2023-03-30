High school freshman gets custom size 23 cleats from Under Armour

Goodrich High School (Mich.) 14-year-old freshman Eric Kilburn Jr. is as big as athletes come at his age, checking in at 6-foot-10. While that massive size gives him an advantage on the football field, it makes finding equipment that fits quite a challenge – especially footwear.

Kilburn wears a size 23 shoe, which you won’t find on display at Foot Locker or anywhere else, for that matter. He says it would mean everything just to get shoes that won’t give him blisters, per the New York Post.

“It means everything to me, just having shoes that don’t cause blisters or just pain on my feet would mean everything. It would mean the world… I just want shoes, there’s nothing else behind it. I just need shoes because once I grow out of these, I’ll have nothing to wear – no sandals, no crocs, no anything.”

Thankfully, Kilburn recently got an assist from Under Armour, who hooked him up with a custom pair of size 23 cleats. Watch.

Kilburn plays defensive tackle for his school, but he could only appear in three games this past season due to an ankle injury. Hopefully, the custom cleats serve him better than the size 22 basketball shoes he’s been wearing.

