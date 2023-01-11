High School Hoops Highlights: NFHS Network's Weekly top 10

From the high school hardwood across the country, USA TODAY High School Sports is back with the NFHS Network’s Weekly Top 10— a look at the best of the best from both girls and boys hoops as 2023 action tips off.

Featured Teams

Sierra Canyon – Calif.

Centennial HS – Calif.

Lake City HS – Idaho

Cheyenne East – Wyo.

Farmington HS – N.M.

Cherry Creek – Colo.

Vestavia Hills – Ala.

Fairmont HS – Wv.

Deerfield Windsor – Ga.

Hazel Green – Ala.

Note: We occasionally recommend interesting products, services, and gaming opportunities. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY HSS operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.