USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 softball rankings: Week 2

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Lake Creek won two more games to remain undefeated and No. 1 in the 2023 USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 for a 17th straight week.

The defending Texas state 5A champion (23-0) Lions have now won 64 consecutive contests, and 102 of 104 over the last three seasons. The only losses over that stretch were pair of defeats (one in extra innings) to eventual state champ Barbers Hill in the best-of-three regional finals in May 2021.

Perennial state and national power Roncalli (Ind.) still has a little while longer to wait before opening its highly-anticipated season on April 4 against Columbus North and is likely to stay put at No. 2 until then. But there was movement below them, after rare losses by No. 3 Benton (3-1) and No. 4 Neshoba Central (6-2) allowed North Augusta (5-0), who won twice, to leapfrog both and take over the third position this week.

The 2-0 loss to unbeaten Bryant on Saturday snapped Benton’s 65-game win streak, while the nine-time defending Mississippi state 5A titlist Rockets lost as many times (twice) this past week as they have in their last 27 games.

Elsewhere, there was modest movement. No. 8 St. Amant (18-1) had a 5-0 week to gain two places in the rankings, while Lakewood Ranch (7-3) and Brazoswood (15-4) swapped the No. 21 and 22 spots, and West Johnston (5-0) replaced Esperanza in the 14th position.

Seven ranked teams have yet to start their season.

State rankings submitted by the 2023 NFCA High School Steering Committee are used to compile the USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25. Teams are chosen based on performance, roster quality, strength of schedule, and active NFCA membership.

USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 Poll – March 16, 2023

1. Lake Creek (Texas)

Record: 23-0 | PR: 1

2. Roncalli (Ind.)

Record: 0-0 | PR: 2

3. North Augusta (S.C.)

Record: 2-0 | PR: 5

4. Benton (Ark.)

Record: 3-1 | PR: 3

5. Neshoba Central (Miss.)

Record: 6-2 | PR: 4

6. Santa Margarita (Calif.)

Record: 9-2-1 | PR: 6

7. Moorpark (Calif.)

Record: 9-0 | PR: 7

8. St. Amant (La.)

Record: 18-1 | PR: 10

9. Willow Canyon (Ariz.)

Record: 13-0-2 | PR: 8

10. Bentonville (Ark.)

Record: 4-1 | PR: 9

11. Watkins Memorial (Ohio)

Record: 1-0 | PR: 11

12. Basha (Ariz.)

Record: 8-1 | PR: 12

13. Salpointe Catholic (Ariz.)

Record: 14-1 | PR: 13

14. West Johnston (N.C.)

Record: 5-0 | PR: NR

15. Anthony Wayne (Ohio)

Record: 0-0 | PR: 15

16. Bend (Ore.)

Record: 0-0 | PR: 16

17. Redmond (Wash.)

Record: 1-0 | PR: 17

18. Bingham (Utah)

Record: 0-0 | PR: 18

19. Spanish Fork (Utah)

Record: 0-1 | PR: 19

20. Queen Creek (Ariz.)

Record: 7-1-1 | PR: 20

21. Lakewood Ranch (Fla.)

Record: 7-3 | PR: 22

22. Brazoswood (Texas)

Record: 15-4 | PR: 21

23. Immaculate Heart Academy (N.J.)

Record: 0-0 | PR: 23

24. Donovan Catholic (N.J.)

Record: 0-0 | PR: 24

25. Marist (Ill.)

Record: 0-0 | PR: 25

Dropped out: Esperanza (Calif.)

