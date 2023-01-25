How to Watch: High school wrestling postseason on the NFHS Network

Boys, girls and coed high school wrestling have already entered the postseason in some states, with a heavy schedule of championships and tournaments ahead in February.

For wrestling fans looking to watch certain high school matchups—both live or on-demand—during the 2023 playoff rush, the NFHS Network has you covered.

The collaboration with over 40 high school state athletic/activities associations and PlayOn! Sports provides fans with the ability to live-stream high school sports on any device, from wherever they are: 27 different regular season and postseason sports, plus other high school activities that highlight the accomplishments of student-athletes, student-broadcasters, and high schools.

And that includes wrestling action from across the country.

