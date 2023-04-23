Highlights: 5-star sophomore Cooper Flagg goes off for 52 points in EYBL debut

Cooper Flagg has still yet to finish his sophomore year of high school, but he’s looking more and more like a star-in-the-making each time he steps on the basketball court.

In his EYBL debut last week, Flagg went off for a remarkable 52 points and 12 rebounds. In the highlight reel posted to YouTube by SLAM, Flagg showed a variety of skills on both sides of the ball: He showed some polish in his post moves; he stroked 3s, including one in which he created space and shot with a hand in his face; he was a ball handler at times, both at the top of the key and on the fast break, showing an ability to read the court well. On defense, he had multiple blocks in the paint.

Flagg, listed at 6-foot-8 and 195 pounds, attends Montverde Academy. In about 20 minutes per game as a sophomore, he averaged 9.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 2.2 blocks, according to MaxPreps. The Eagles consistently have stacked rosters, and Flagg’s role should continue to grow as he gets older and more experienced.

His play has earned high praise from prospect analysts. Sam Vecenie of The Athletic tweeted that Flagg is “one of the more complete prospects” Vecenie has seen for a player of Flagg’s age, and that the sophomore will “be bored by high school basketball” before he graduates.

Not sure what the answer is for Cooper Flagg yet, but he is undeniably going to be bored by high school basketball by the time he is a senior. One of the more complete prospects I’ve seen at his age. https://t.co/5O8SSL7cO4 — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) April 22, 2023

Based on just this EYBL game alone, it looks like that could be the case. Very few athletes at the high school level will be able to challenge him.

247Sports reports that eight schools have offered the 2025 star, including Duke, Iowa, Michigan and UCLA.

