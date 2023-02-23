How to stream 2023 high school basketball playoffs

The high school basketball season has entered the playoff rush across the U.S., with boys and girls teams in tournament play as the regional and state championships near.

It’s the primetime event to an overall great 2022-2023 basketball schedule, with top prospects from the east and west creating a steady flow of entertainment—from Bronny James and Judea Watkins at Sierra Canyon (Calif.) to Jadyn Donovan at Sidwell Friends (D.C.) and Camden’s (N.J.) 7-footer Aaron Bradshaw, and more.

For high school hoops fans, it’s the best part of the hardwood action.

However, watching your high school basketball team—or teams—can be challenging during tournament time due to the location. So if you’re looking for a streaming or on-demand option, the NFHS Network has you covered.

The NFHS Network is a collaboration with over 40 high school state athletic/activities associations and PlayOn! Sports that looks to provide fans with the ability to live-stream high school sports on any device, from wherever they are: 27 different regular season and postseason sports, plus other high school activities that highlight the accomplishments of student-athletes, student-broadcasters, and high schools.

The best part?

USA TODAY High School Sports readers who subscribe can use the code below to save on the first month with the NFHS Network.

