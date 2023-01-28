Iowa, Alabama, and more: Watch high school wrestling playoffs on the NFHS Network

For wrestling fans looking to watch certain high school playoff matchups—both live or on-demand—in February, the NFHS Network has you covered.
The network’s collaboration with over 40 high school state athletic/activities associations and PlayOn! Sports provides fans with the ability to live-stream high school sports on any device, from wherever they are: 27 different regular season and postseason sports, plus other high school activities that highlight the accomplishments of student-athletes, student-broadcasters, and high schools.
Below are the links for each state that has postseason wrestling hitting the mat during February 2023.
Note: We occasionally recommend interesting products, services, and gaming opportunities. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY HSS operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.