HS football coach in Georgia punches player, gets arrested for battery

A high school football coach in Atlanta was arrested on Saturday for punching a player during the first quarter of a game between Benjamin E. Mays (Ga.) and Douglas County (Ga.).

Atlanta Public Schools spokesman Seth Coleman released the following statement on the incident, per Talgat Almanov and Joshua Skinner at Atlanta News First.

“A lay coach for Mays High School, who is not a classroom instructor, is in police custody after an incident that occurred on the sideline during the school’s game this afternoon against Douglas County High School… The lay coach will be charged with simple battery and face administrative charges from the district.”

TAKE A LOOK: A football coach at Benjamin E. Mays High School punches a player in the stomach during game Saturday against Douglas County. The happened live on Atlanta News First affiliate Peachtree TV. An Atlanta Public Schools spokesperson tells @ATLNewsFirst the coach was… pic.twitter.com/Sl391kgmWX — Joshua Skinner (@JoshuaSkinnerTV) August 26, 2023

The coach was removed from the sidelines and taken into custody by an APS police officer. Mays wound up losing the game to Douglas County, 48-42.

