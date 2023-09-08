USA TODAY HSS/AVCA Super 25 national girls volleyball rankings: Week 2

Two new teams appear in the latest USA TODAY HSS/American Volleyball Coaches Association Super 25 volleyball rankings, while a small shake-up in the top 5 creates an all-Cali No. 1 and No. 2.
Regional: Girls Volleyball
1. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.)
Region: 9 | Record: 12-1
2. Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, Calif.)
Region: 9 | Record: 14-1
3. Prestonwood Christian (Plano, Texas)
Region: 4 | Record: 14-3
4. Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio, Texas)
Region: 4 | Record: 19-1
5. Hamilton Southeastern High School (Fishers, Ind.)
Region: 5 | Record: 13-0
6. Grand Oaks High School (Conroe, Texas)
Region: 4 | Record: 31-1
7. Cathedral Catholic High School (San Diego, Calif.)
Region: 9 | Record: 8-2
8. Divine Savior Holy Angels (Milwaukee, Wis.)
Region: 6 | Record: 10-0
9. Assumption High School (Louisville, Ky.)
Region: 5 | Record: 10-1
10. Papillion-La Vista South (Neb.)
Region: 7 | Record: 8-0
11. Dripping Springs High School (Texas)
Region: 4 | Record: 33-2
12. Northville High School (Mich.)
Region: 5 | Record: 8-1
13. St. Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.)
Region: 8 | Record: 4-0
14. Mother McAuley (Chicago, Ill.)
Region: 6 | Record: 8-1
15. Huntington Beach High School (Calif.)
Region: 9 | Record: 9-3
16. St. James Academy (Lenexa, Kan.)
Region: 8 | Record: 6-1
17. Wayzata High School (Plymouth, Minn.)
Region: 7 | Record: 2-0
18. Punahou (Honolulu, Hawaii)
Region: 10 | Record: 13-1
19. Carrollwood Day (Tampa, Fla.)
Region: 3 | Record: 6-1
20. Lafayette High School (Wildwood, Mo.)
Region: 6 | Record: 4-0
21. Sierra Canyon High School (Chatsworth, Calif.)
Region: 9 | Record: 12-3
22. Lake Catholic High School (Mentor, Ohio)
Region: 5 | Record: 8-0
23. Bob Jones High School (Madison, Ala.)
Region: 3 | Record: 14-0
24. Notre Dame Academy (Park Hills, Ky.)
Region: 5 | Record: 8-0
25. Valor Christian (Highlands Ranch, Colo.)
Region: 8 | Record: 9-0
