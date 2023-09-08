USA TODAY HSS/AVCA Super 25 national girls volleyball rankings: Week 2

Two new teams appear in the latest USA TODAY HSS/American Volleyball Coaches Association Super 25 volleyball rankings, while a small shake-up in the top 5 creates an all-Cali No. 1 and No. 2.

1. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.)

Region: 9 | Record: 12-1

2. Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, Calif.)

Region: 9 | Record: 14-1

3. Prestonwood Christian (Plano, Texas)

Region: 4 | Record: 14-3

4. Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio, Texas)

Region: 4 | Record: 19-1

5. Hamilton Southeastern High School (Fishers, Ind.)

Region: 5 | Record: 13-0

6. Grand Oaks High School (Conroe, Texas)

Region: 4 | Record: 31-1

7. Cathedral Catholic High School (San Diego, Calif.)

Region: 9 | Record: 8-2

8. Divine Savior Holy Angels (Milwaukee, Wis.)

Region: 6 | Record: 10-0

9. Assumption High School (Louisville, Ky.)

Region: 5 | Record: 10-1

10. Papillion-La Vista South (Neb.)

Region: 7 | Record: 8-0

11. Dripping Springs High School (Texas)

Region: 4 | Record: 33-2

12. Northville High School (Mich.)

Region: 5 | Record: 8-1

13. St. Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.)

Region: 8 | Record: 4-0

14. Mother McAuley (Chicago, Ill.)

Region: 6 | Record: 8-1

15. Huntington Beach High School (Calif.)

Region: 9 | Record: 9-3

16. St. James Academy (Lenexa, Kan.)

Region: 8 | Record: 6-1

17. Wayzata High School (Plymouth, Minn.)

Region: 7 | Record: 2-0

18. Punahou (Honolulu, Hawaii)

Region: 10 | Record: 13-1

19. Carrollwood Day (Tampa, Fla.)

Region: 3 | Record: 6-1

20. Lafayette High School (Wildwood, Mo.)

Region: 6 | Record: 4-0

21. Sierra Canyon High School (Chatsworth, Calif.)

Region: 9 | Record: 12-3

22. Lake Catholic High School (Mentor, Ohio)

Region: 5 | Record: 8-0

23. Bob Jones High School (Madison, Ala.)

Region: 3 | Record: 14-0

24. Notre Dame Academy (Park Hills, Ky.)

Region: 5 | Record: 8-0

25. Valor Christian (Highlands Ranch, Colo.)

Region: 8 | Record: 9-0

