Idaho 2-sport athlete Brody Burch wins multiple state titles on same day

Brody Burch plays pitcher and runs track and field for Pocatello High School, a small school in Idaho with a little over 1,200 students. This past weekend Burch put all other amateur athletes to shame, accomplishing a remarkable feat by winning two separate state championships on the same day, according to an account by Grayson Weir at Outkick.

On Saturday afternoon, Burch got started by winning the 5A/4A state track meet 800-meter dash in Meridian. While that was happening, Pocatello’s baseball team was 137 miles away in Twin Falls for the 4A State Championship.

After the race ended, Burch’s family drove him to the Boise airport and took a private jet to Twin Falls. Burch arrived in time for the fourth inning and was brought in as a reliever. He struck out four batters in three innings, closing out the win and the state championship for Pocatello baseball.

Here's how they did it. All the highlights from @pokybb25 14-4 victory over Skyview for the 4A state title. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/SdToxlvVJL — Joey DuBois (@joeyduboistv) May 21, 2023

