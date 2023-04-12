Sections

Illinois baseball team has 3 games postponed over reported misconduct

The varsity baseball team at Mundelein (Ill.) had three of their games postponed due to a report of student misconduct. According to CBS News Chicago, the district is investigating, and students may face punishment depending on the findings.

In a statement, Mundelein High School Building Principal Dr. Alexandria Rios Taylor told CBS that student safety is their top priority.

“Student safety is always our top priority. The expectation in all of our educational and extracurricular programs is that everyone treats each other with respect and dignity.”

Per CBS’s report, the school did not offer any more details.

According to Maxpreps, Mundelein has started their 2023 varsity baseball season with a 5-2 record.

