IMG Academy's buzzer-beater dramatics top Prolific Prep in GEICO Nationals quarterfinal

Move over MLB Opening Day, we’ve got a half-court bank shot for an upset win at the GEICO Nationals — courtesy of IMG Academy’s Blue Cain.

The 4-star recruit’s turnaround 3-pointer gave the attending crowd at Suncoast Credit Union Arena one of the top shots of the season, a buzzer-beater for the win over highly touted Prolific Prep (Calif.).

Watch the wild shot as the clock ticked down from seven seconds…

While IMG is undoubtedly one of the top squads on the hardwood in 2023, few would argue that Prolific Prep didn’t hold a slight—if not favorable—edge, so we can certainly cast this one as a Classic Upset.

And this is just the beginning of the GEICO Nationals—opening night!

Cain finished the game with 21 points, complemented by fellow 4-star prospect Khani Rooths with 13 points and 3-star combo guard Jacoi Hutchinson’s 11 points.

From the other side, McDonald’s All-American and Auburn commit Aden Holloway had 21 points while freshman star Tyran Stokes added 16.

Next up for the Ascenders is a matchup between either Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) or AZ Compass Prep (Ariz.), with that game set for Friday at 2:30 p.m. ET.

See the IMG-Prolific Prep game photos from News-Press.

Blue Cain of the IMG Academy is mobbed by teammates and coaches after hitting the game winning shot against Prolific Prep in GEICO High School Nationals quarterfinal game ay Suncoast Credit Union Arena on Thursday.

