IMG Academy S Jordon Johnson-Rubell narrows his list of schools to 12

One of the top safeties in the class of 2024 has narrowed his list of schools down to 12.

On Tuesday, IMG Academy (Fla.) four-star safety Jordon Johnson-Rubell listed his final 12 teams as Alabama, Arizona State, Colorado, Florida State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, TCU, Texas, USC, and Wisconsin.

Johnson-Rubell (5-foot-10, 175 pounds) is ranked No. 7 at safety and No. 86 overall in his class.

Overall, he has 29 college offers to choose from. Oklahoma, Oregon, TCU, Texas and Texas A&M are considered the favorites to get his commitment by 247Sports. Meanwhile, On3 is projecting that Johnson-Rubell will eventually pick Texas.

For now, Johnson-Rubell has official visits scheduled at Miami and USC.

