Indiana Wijay becomes first Sri Lankan Div. I QB as he commits to Houston

Pasadena High School (Calif.) senior quarterback Indiana Wijay is getting the chance to represent his heritage at the next level of football.

Wijay, a three-star recruit, committed to Houston on Thursday, according to ABC7. With the announcement, Wijay is believed to be the first Sri Lankan quarterback for a Division I football team, the outlet reported.

I’m Excited to COMMIT to The University of Houston and begin the next chapter of my Football Journey playing for THE COOGS in the BIG 12! 🔥 Talking About Them Cougars 🎶 @Holgorsendana @CoachDawson_UH @UHCougarFB @UHCougars @Big12Conference #GoCoogs #HTownTakeover #ForTheCity pic.twitter.com/0FeDgGDgZa — Indiana (@indianawijay) February 6, 2023

“It’s very exciting, representing a community that doesn’t get enough recognition and I just feel like I’m very grateful and proud to be a part of that community,” Wijay said to ABC7.

His parents, who were also Div. I athletes, met at Houston, and his sister is a volleyball commit to Texas A&M.

Wijay transferred to Pasadena ahead of his senior season and helped the Bulldogs win their second Pacific League title in a row. Over the season, the 6-foot-4, 200-pound quarterback passed for 2,116 yards at a 67.1% completion rate and had a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 25-to-1, per MaxPreps. In the Pacific League championship game, he threw five touchdowns at Rose Bowl Stadium in a 47-0 dismantling of Muir. Pasadena finished the season with a 9-2 record.

Now, Wijay will head to Houston and compete for a role on the roster. Perhaps the first Sri Lankan quarterback in Div. I can become the first to complete a pass, score a touchdown, and win a game at that level of play as well.