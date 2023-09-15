Isaac Wilson, the brother of New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, is having a monster season in high school

Isaac Wilson is beyond impressive, the quarterback from Utah putting up some ridiculous numbers through the season’s first five games.

A class of 2024 quarterback recruit out of Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah), Wilson has 1,832 passing yards and 18 touchdowns on the year. He is completing 60.6 percent of his passes.

He is on pace to exceed his strong junior season.

Corner is having a strong season and is off to a 4-1 start. Their own loss came to Bishop Gorman, who were ranked No. 2 in the country in this week’s USA TODAY HSS Super 25.

Wilson remains uncommitted but is a high-profile recruit. He holds offers from Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Louisville, Miami, Minnesota, Oklahoma State, and Oregon among several others. According to 247Sports, he is the second-best player in Utah in this recruiting class and is a consensus four-star recruit.

He is the younger brother of Zach Wilson, the New York Jets quarterback who stepped up and led his team to a Week 1 win over the Buffalo Bills.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MaxPreps (@maxpreps)

Isaac isn’t the biggest quarterback but he is highly accurate, has good pocket presence and poise and throws a nice ball. He has the requisite arm strength but it is his ability to accurately place the ball that is impressive.