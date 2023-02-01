Jaden Rashada commits to 'my childhood dream school' Arizona State

Pittsburg (Calif.) four-star prospect Jaden Rashada came into National Signing Day as the top uncommited quarterback in the country. He’s now made his choice.

In a statement released on his social media page Rashada announced that he’s committed to Arizona State.

“Just want to start off by thanking the Lord for my journey and the strength to get through whatever was & is put in front of me, thank you to everybody who truly knows me for me! Just want to keep this short and let it be known I’ll be attending Arizona State University, my childhood dream school, my fathers alma matter, a place where I’m happy and a school where the Head Coach has always had my back! Glad to truly be home! Can’t wait to carry on the family name at the University and start my journey! Forks up!”

Rashada’s recruitment has been the most volatile of this recruiting cycle. He initially committed to Miami, then flipped to Florida. However, a reported $13 million NIL deal with a booster organization fell through, and Rashada requested and was granted a release from his National Letter of Intent.

Soon after, several new schools got into the race but TCU and Arizona State emerged as the favorites to get him.

No matter how they got it done, the Sun Devils have landed a potent dual-threat QB in Rashada. As a Senior, he threw 32 touchdown passes and rushed for seven more scores. He’s ranked No. 6 at his position and No. 82 overall in his class.

Arizona State’s 2023 class is now ranked No. 36 in the country.

