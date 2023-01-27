Jaden Rashada visiting TCU this weekend, several new schools in touch

Florida officially released Jaden Rashada from his National Letter of Intent last week, freeing the four-star quarterback prospect to open up his recruitment again. The relationship between Rashada and the Gators deteriorated over a reported $13 million NIL deal that was rescinded.

Despite the controversy, Rashada is now once again one of the hottest high school recruits in the country. He still has 32 offers to choose from, including national powerhouses like LSU, Ole Miss and Texas A&M.

According to Keegan Pope at On3, several new programs are in touch with Rashada, as well. That list includes Washington, California, South Carolina, Utah and Nebraska. Rashada also has a visit scheduled for TCU this weekend.

The Horned Frogs’ class of 2023 has 23 signees so far, but none of them are quarterbacks. They’ll also have an opening at the top of the depth chart soon as Max Duggan begins preparing for the NFL draft, starting with the Senior Bowl.

Rashada is ranked No. 7 at his position and No. 80 in the entire class. Landing him would give a nice boost to TCU’s ranking, currently No. 22 in the nation.

