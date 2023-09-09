Jeremiah Smith is putting on a show tonight for Chaminade

Jeremiah Smith is making a statement to be the nation’s top high school football player, putting together a crisp and impressive performance on Friday night. The Ohio State football commit has lived up to the hype, and then some.

No. 5 Chaminade-Madonna Prep (Opa Locka, Florida) is putting on an absolute clinic at home, going up 40-7 at halftime against No. 20 Bergen Catholic (Oradell, New Jersey). And Chaminade-Madonna is being paced by their talented wide receiver, who is backing up his high national ranking.

Through the first three quarters, Smith had 16 catches for 316 yards with three touchdowns before being pulled from the game. That he is doing this against a team ranked in the USA TODAY HSS Super 25 is borderline absurd.

Five-Star Plus+ WR Jeremiah Smith put on a SHOW tonight🤯 (pulled late in 3rd quarter) -16 Receptions

-316 Yards

-3 Touchdowns The Ohio State Commit proving why he’s the best in the nation 💪🏼🌰https://t.co/W2sHnXUz66 pic.twitter.com/besSJc3NSV — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) September 9, 2023

The five-star recruit, who is committed to Ohio State, Smith is ranked the second-best player in the nation according to 247Sports. His output in one half against Bergen Catholic is certainly impressive.

Jeremiah Smith with a 40-yard score to give Chaminade-Madonna Prep an early lead over Bergen Catholic. pic.twitter.com/98I8Kukapy — Andrew Ivins (@Andrew_Ivins) September 8, 2023

But what Smith is showing in this game goes beyond the gaudy numbers. His route running is crisp and fluid. He gets in and out of his breaks and he accelerates almost effortlessly, catching the ball in stride and then hitting another level of speed in the open field.