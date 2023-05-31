Julian Sayin, 5-star Alabama commit shows diverse arm talent at QB Retreat

Alabama commit and Carlsbad (Calif.) five-star QB Julian Sayin put on a show at the Quarterback Retreat in Los Angeles this past weekend.

Sayin made good use of the opportunity, showing off his arm talent in a variety of different ways, making quality throws both on and off platform and from regular and side arm angles, as well. Watch these highlights from Greg Biggins at 247Sports as well as Rivals.

#Bama commit Julian Sayin with the old Doug Flutie jump pass pic.twitter.com/JgKtxAAH5c — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) May 22, 2023

Is five-star Alabama commit Julian Sayin NFL ready?@AdamGorney weighs in and ranks the top quarterbacks from the Steve Clarkson QB Retreat: https://t.co/vtmPnVFRF8 pic.twitter.com/btl6vxgEnm — Rivals (@Rivals) May 29, 2023

Over the last two seasons, Sayin (6-foot-1, 195 pounds) has thrown for 5,477 yards and totaled 61 touchdown passes to go with just nine interceptions. As a rusher, he’s posted another 362 yards and five more scores on 61 attempts (5.9 yards per carry).

Sayin ranks second at QB in the class of 2024 behind Georgia commit Dylan Raiola. He’s No. 1 overall in the state of California and No. 11 nationally.

