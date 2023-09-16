Just offered by Colorado, Keeyshawn Schneider puts together a highlight worthy of 'Primetime'

Keeyshawn Schneider certainly knows a thing or two about timing. Offered this week by Colorado football, Schneider put together quite the impressive highlight on Friday night.

A class of 2026 recruit at McCallie High School (Chattanooga, Tennessee), Schneider showed a little bit of everything with his 57-yard touchdown catch-and-run on Friday night.

On a flat route, Schneider got to the edge and patiently followed a blocker to get into open space. The wide receiver then jukes to get down the sideline, allowing another blocker to get him some separation.

At this point, he turns on the jets and does just enough to evade one final would-be tackler for the touchdown run.

Last Friday, Colorado and head coach Deion Sanders offered Schneider, marking his first Power Five offer. It is easy to see why in this highlight.

In fact, this play showed hints of Deion Sanders the football player with the pure speed as well as the elusiveness.

Keeyshawn Schneider showing why he just received an offer from Deion Sanders and Colorado 🦬😤 7-0 McCallie up early @KeeyshawnT pic.twitter.com/DwAZ684eyg — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) September 16, 2023

As a sophomore last year, Schneider had seven carries for 124 yards and two touchdowns. He also had 10 receptions for 179 yards and two touchdowns.