Kennedy Fuller wins 2022-23 Gatorade National Girls Soccer Player of the Year

Stars collided on Friday when North Carolina commit and Southlake Carroll (Texas) standout Kennedy Fuller received the news that she had won the 2022-23 Gatorade National Girls Soccer Player of the Year award.

With her teammates and coaches by her side, Kennedy was greeted on a video chat by Chicago Red Stars Forward and 2014-2015 Gatorade National Girls Soccer Player of the Year Mallory Swanson, who broke the exciting news…

Kennedy beat out nearly half a million other student-athletes who play girls soccer nationwide, an impressive achievement in the long line of Gatorade POY winners.

And her accomplishments go beyond the soccer pitch, too. She’s a National Junior Honor Society member and the school’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes chapter. She has also volunteered on behalf of G&J Ministries, which helps those in need, and Count Your Blessings, which is a faith-based retail store.

Through it all, she has maintained an A-minus average in the classroom and plans to graduate school a year early.

Congrats, Kennedy!