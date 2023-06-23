Kentucky commit D.J. Wagner donating $75,000 to his high school athletic department

Camden (NJ) helped make D.J. Wagner the best combo guard in the class of 2023. Now as he prepares to make the move to the next level, Wagner is giving back to his community.

According to Adam Zagoria at NJ.com, Wagner is donating $75,000 to his high school athletic department. The money is coming from a grant as part of DICK’S Sporting Goods’ “Sports Change Lives” campaign.

In a press release, Wagner said he feels blessed, per Zagoria.

“When I found out about the grant, I just started smiling and I was very happy because I felt very blessed to even be able to be a part of the 75 for 75 grant… My grant will be going to the Camden High athletic department, and they will use it to help them in their seasons and help them with things like equipment or whatever else they need for the season.”

In addition to being ranked first at his position, Wagner (6-foot-3, 165 pounds) is second overall in New Jersey and No. 6 nationally in the 2023 class going by the 247Sports composite rankings.

Wagner is committed to playing at Kentucky in college. The Wildcats won out over four other programs that made offers, including Memphis, Louisville, Syracuse and Temple.

