Watch: Kevin Love surprises Cameron Boozer with Gatorade National Player of the Year award

The top boys high school basketball player in the country this year is Christopher Columbus (Fla.) power forward Cameron Boozer, who has been named the Gatorade Boys Basketball National Player of the Year.

Watch Miami Heat forward and five-time NBA All-Star Kevin Love surprise Boozer with the award.

The son of another former All-Star power forward – Carlos Boozer – Cameron averaged 21.1 points, 11.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.3 steals per game this past season while leading his team to a state championship.

Boozer is ranked as the No. 1 overall prospect in the class of 2025. So far he has offers from Duke, Michigan, Miami, Florida State and Arkansas.

