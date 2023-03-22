Sections

Advertisement

Watch: Kevin Love surprises Cameron Boozer with Gatorade National Player of the Year award

The top boys high school basketball player in the country this year is Christopher Columbus (Fla.) power forward Cameron Boozer, who has been named the Gatorade Boys Basketball National Player of the Year.

Watch Miami Heat forward and five-time NBA All-Star Kevin Love surprise Boozer with the award.

The son of another former All-Star power forward – Carlos Boozer – Cameron averaged 21.1 points, 11.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.3 steals per game this past season while leading his team to a state championship.

Boozer is ranked as the No. 1 overall prospect in the class of 2025. So far he has offers from Duke, Michigan, Miami, Florida State and Arkansas.

More basketball stories

USA TODAY Sports boys basketball Super 25

Watch: LeBron James proud of Bronny’s latest accolade

More Stories

Watch: LeBron James proud of Bronny getting McDonald's All-American honors

Watch LeBron talk about how proud he is of Bronny's latest accolade and how his career is unfolding.

Read the full article
Trentyn Flowers

Watch: 5-star SF Trentyn Flowers commits to Louisville in style

Watch five-star small forward Trentyn Flowers announce his commitment to Louisville with a pretty epic video.

Read the full article

Top shots from latest 2023 high school basketball playoff action

The best of the best as the 2023 high school basketball playoffs near en end.

Read the full article
More Basketball