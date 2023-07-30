Kiyan Anthony's show drops: 'I want to show the world I'm not just an NBA player's son'

Kiyan Anthony and Overtime have released the first episode of The Evolu7ion, the new YouTube show featuring the high school basketball player and son of NBA legend Carmelo Anthony.

About 12 minutes long, the first episode of the show features highlights of in-game and AAU, practice footage and some video on the hardtop.

While Anthony’s said he wants to “‘show the world I’m not just an NBA player’s son,” much of the episode was centered around the relationship with Melo.

Anthony talked about the Black Ops team in his childhood with a bunch of friends that Carmelo helped form. As the Long Island Lutheran (Glen Head, N.Y). shooting guard aged, the father realized that he’s playing the game because he enjoys it, not just because his dad does.

“Once he told me he wanted it — then this is the result you get,” Melo said.

“Me and me dad behind the scenes is another father-son relationship,” Anthony said. “Since he’s in the NBA, and my mom (La La Anthony) being actress, it opens more doors for all of us.”

Much of the footage in the Overtime was practice with his friends under the tutelage of Carmelo, who said that he focuses a lot on conditioning with the teenagers. The father laughed as he commented to the cameraman that “they thought they was gonna come in here and do dribbling drills and s***.”

Anthony also spent a large portion of the video recapping the Team Melo AAU game against the Florida Rebels.

Anthony touched upon his Syracuse offer, saying there’s a chance he could go to the same school his father attended in 2002-03. It’s not a sure bet, though — rated as a four-star athlete on 247Sports, Anthony has 17 offers, including from Maryland, Michigan and Tennessee. With two more years of high school before graduating in 2025, Anthony is ranked as the No. 10 shooting guard on the site’s composite ranking and the No. 1 player in New York.

“I’m trying to get to the NBA and I’m trying to produce in the NBA,” Anthony said. “I want to prove I’m one of the best players in the country.”

La La said: “It’s incredible to have a father and a teacher like Melo to show you so many things, but it’s also important to make your own path. And I think that’s what he’s doing”