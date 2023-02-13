Recruiting Superstar: 4-star Athlete with 60 offers names his top 15 schools

One of the most popular recruits in the class of 2024 is Grayson (Ga.) four-star Athlete Kylan Fox.

It’s not unusual for the nation’s top-ranked high school football players to receive offers from a couple dozen Power 5 programs. However, according to On3, Fox has already gotten offers from 60 different schools so far.

That’s a lot of teams to choose from, but Fox is working on narrowing his choices down. Yesterday, Fox shared his top 15 schools on Twitter. The list includes Florida State, Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Tennessee, Ohio State, Miami, Georgia Tech, South Carolina, Auburn, Louisville, Stanford, North Carolina, Cincinnati and Mississippi.

It’s not hard to see why so many programs are interested. Fox (6-foot-4, 208 pounds) is one of the most versatile players in the country, splitting his time at tight end as well as defensive end. 247Sports ranks him in the top 10 at his position and No. 87 overall in his class.

There is no clear favorite to land Fox as of yet, but for now Georgia (17.4%) and Georgia Tech (11.5%) are in the lead, per On3’s prediction model. For what it’s worth, his Twitter likes seem to lean towards Colorado.

