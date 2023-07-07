Lack of referees threatens Southwest Florida high school football

Being a referee can frequently be a thankless job, no matter what league, sport or level they’re working at. That can be particularly true at the high school level, where refs also have to deal with fights in the stands and unruly parents. It’s a wonder anyone wants to sign up for the job.

One region in Florida may about to have a new appreciation for referees and the work they do.

According to a report by Jaron May at NBC2, The South Gulf Football Officials Association does not have enough officials for the 2023 high school football season.

The group expects around 75-80 people to sign up to be referees this year. The only problem is they need over 100 to officiate all the games.

SFGOA president Adam Weissberger is putting the call out for help, per CBS2.

“We need anybody who’s out there watching to come out and help us out… Get into our training classes and learn how to be an official… We want to try to put as many games on Friday night as we possibly can. To do that we need some help.”

The first games begin on August 17.

