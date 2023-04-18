Landen Thomas flip to Florida State drops Georgia from No. 1 spot in recruiting rankings

The reigning champs took one on the chin in the recruiting race on Monday.

Colquitt County (Ga.) five-star tight end Landen Thomas committed to Georgia in July last year. However, yesterday afternoon Thomas announced that he’d flipped his commitment to Florida State.

After the news broke, Thomas told On3’s Hayes Fawcett he feels like he belongs at Florida State.

“My relationship grew way stronger with the coaches and FSU is trending up in the right direction, and I feel like I belong down there. It’s a place where I feel comfortable and in the locker room they have a tight brotherhood. And that’s something I wanna be a part of. Coach Norvell is going to push you to be your best every single day, not only on the field but off.”

Thomas is coming off a superb Junior season, totaling 44 catches, 753 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. He added another five scores as a rusher, too. Here’s the highlight reel.

Going by the composite rankings, Thomas (6-foot-4, 235 pounds) is first among tight ends, fifth overall in the state of Georgia and No. 24 nationally in his class.

And so, FSU won out over 31 other programs that made offers. That makes 11 hard commits for the Seminoles’ class of 2024, which now ranks fifth in the country. The news of Thomas’ flip also dropped Georgia from the No. 1 spot, which went to Ohio State.

