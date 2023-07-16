Last of Us actor didn't know he was Emmy nominee because of basketball camp

Keivonn Montreal Woodard’s Emmy nomination for his role as Sam Burrell in HBO show The Last of Us was notable for multiple reasons: he is the youngest actor to receive a nomination for outstanding guest actor in a drama series, the second-youngest Emmy nominee in history, and is the first Black deaf actor to be nominated, according to Variety.

But anyone who followed along closely for updates likely learned of this before the young actor. You see, the 10-year-old was at basketball camp, so it took some extra time to convey the news.

In an interview with Variety, co-creator and showrunner Craig Mazin said he spoke to Montreal Woodard’s mother.

“(She) had no idea what was going on today. She’s like, “What? What happened?” And she’s so excited, and can’t wait to talk Keivonn — who currently has no idea because he’s in basketball camp,” Mazin said to the outlet.

Woodard is rising as an actor, but his aspirations actually lie in sports — and not in basketball, but in hockey. In February, a video of his charming interaction with Alex Ovechkin went viral.

So even though he has become better-known named, Woodard is continuing to do things kids do — like ignore news of award shows for basketball camp.