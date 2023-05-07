LeBron James reacts to Bronny's USC commitment: 'One of the best days of my life'

May 6 was a big day for the James family, as Bronny James announced his commitment to USC and LeBron James’ Los Angeles Lakers won Game 3 over the Golden State Warriors to take a 2-1 series lead. After the elder’s game finished, he spoke about his pride in Bronny’s college comitment.

“One of the best days of my life,” he said in the on-court interview with Spectrum SportsNet.

“First of all, congratulations to Bronny on his decision he made. I’m super proud of him, our family is proud of him. For me personally, it’s even more special to me because it’s the first time someone out of my family to go to college. Obviously I didn’t go to college. It’s just a proud moment to see my son go to college, and he’s the first one to go college in my family. Super duper proud, super emotional, but just super, super duper excited and happy for his journey. Today was a proud day. I couldn’t lose today no matter the outcome of this game, I couldn’t lose today personally. But I’ll take this cherry on top of this dub.

Bronny, whose recruitment profile has grown over the last couple years and is now ranked a four- or five-star prospect by major outlets, committed to USC over Oregon and Ohio State. LeBron said Bronny will be the first in the family to attend college; LeBron himself jumped straight to the NBA out of St. Vincent-St. Mary High School.

Watch LeBron’s interview here. His answer about Bronny begins around the 1:45 mark.