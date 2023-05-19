LeBron James' son Bryce transferring from Sierra Canyon

The youngest James is reportedly taking his talents to Studio City, California.

It’s a final farewell for the brothers’ journeys on the basketball court at Sierra Canyon, with Bronny headed to USC for his freshman year of college and LeBron’s son, Bryce, transferring to Campbell Hall ahead of his junior year of high school.

With a hefty tuition cost of around $47,780 a year, the private institution is only 19 miles from Sierra Canyon, and has an impressive list of celebrity alums, from Dakota and Elle Fanning to Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

To that, the Vikings’ athletic wing also has a notable roster of past basketball stars that includes NBA brothers Aaron, Jrue and Justin Holiday. And the current roster carries its own star power in the making, with the 6-foot-6 James joining Richard Hamilton II, the son of former NBA star Richard Hamilton, and Baron Bellamy, the son of actor/comedian Bill Bellamy.

At the helm of such potential is head coach David Grace, who was hired in April after his time with Centennial High School in Arizona.

Campbell Hall director of athletics, Kris King, shared his thoughts on the hire to USA TODAY Sports:

“With David’s experience at high major college programs and his skill development success with middle and high school players, we are confident that David will build upon our culture and lead our program both on and off the court.”

Before his time on the Arizona high school hardwood, Grace was an assistant at Oregon State, UCLA, California, and Vanderbilt—an experience-filled resume he could rely on to help develop James.

However, he also understands the unique situation that awaits, something Grace shed light on to ESPN:

“I want Bryce, if I get to coach him, to be Bryce. “Because that’s special, and I want him to get the most out of his experience here at Campbell Hall and grow. He’s going to have way more than just me helping, but I’m going to try to do my part. I understand where he’s coming from to a point. I’m not him. My family wasn’t in that spotlight, but I’ve been around the spotlight and I can share my experiences or I can just understand his experiences. That’s where I’ll grow as a coach.”

James, who signed an NIL contract with Klutch Sports, is currently playing in Nike’s Elite Youth Basketball league while continuing to grow into his frame, which resembles his father’s height more than Bronny’s, who measures at 6-foot-3.

Without question, he will be a highly touted prospect next season and into his senior year.

And though it’s a guessing game about how he’ll progress and, eventually, where he’ll head next, one thing is certain: expect Vikings games to be a little more crowded… at least until the reported new multimillion-dollar athletic facility on campus—that the James family has made a donation toward—is completed.