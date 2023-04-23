Let the kids cartwheel: Teeball player flips 'again' on way to 1st base

It’s maybe the cutest viral play of the year — a teeball player hit a little ground ball toward the pitcher. The defense kicked the ball and scrambled after it. The hitter cartwheeled her way past them as she got to first safely.

Bat flipping isn’t enough for this gymnast. After she hit the ball, someone behind the camera (presumably her father) yelled “Go mami, go!” And go she did. The teeballer threw off her helmet to help maximize acceleration, raced down the line, and as soon as she passed the ball and clump of defenders, she went into a cartwheel. Based on not only her form but the fact that the person behind the camera let out an exasperated “again” after the cartwheel, it’s clear she’s had plenty of practice with this maneuver.

This little girl must be protected at all costs. She is the future. 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/OWakbLNbiM — Charlotte Clymer 🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) April 21, 2023

my absolute favorite part is the defeated “…again” from off camera — this 100% is not her first post-hit cartwheel — i’ve never respected a baseball player more https://t.co/cRTT80Ij0D — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) April 21, 2023

Might be the biggest flex you'll ever see on a tee-ball field (via sal_digi / IG) pic.twitter.com/O3REMItEvd — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 19, 2023

Don’t be surprised if the Savannah Bananas call her up sooner than later.