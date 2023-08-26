Lipscomb Academy loses heartbreaker in overtime on missed PAT

During the 2022 season, the Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.) varsity football team went undefeated, going 13-0 against the competition, winning a state title, and finishing the year slotted at No. 13 in our national Super 25 power rankings. However, each new season represents a different challenge, and it hasn’t taken long for the Mustangs to learn that lesson in 2023.

Last Friday night, Lipscomb opened their regular season schedule with a brutal matchup against national powerhouse IMG Academy (Fla.), and they lost by a score of 35-10. IMG is a tough out for anybody, but what happened this week wasn’t supposed to happen to the reigning state champions.

Lipscomb played their second game of the 2023 season on Friday on the road against Saraland (Tenn.) and suffered a heart-breaking one-point defeat in overtime. The Mustangs found themselves trailing by 10 points with only a few minutes left to play in the fourth quarter. The team rallied and forced overtime, in part thanks to an onside kick recovery. However, the effort fell just short in the extra period – and in the worst possible way.

Lipscomb scored a clutch touchdown to make it a one-point game, only to miss the extra point, ending the game in a win for Saraland. Watch.

LIPSCOMB SCORE THE TOUCHDOWN BUT THEY MISS THE PAT… SARALAND WINS! pic.twitter.com/wehhh8WMKs — Mr Matthew CFB (@TheMrMatthewCFB) August 26, 2023

Now 0-2 to start the season, Lipscomb will try to bounce back next week on the road against Briarcrest Christian (Tenn.).

