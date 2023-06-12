Los Angeles city HS baseball champions raising money for rings

Earning a World Series championship ring is the highest accolade in all of baseball. However, it’s also a one-in-a-million accomplishment – something that many great players can never hope to achieve.

That doesn’t mean championships at the lower levels shouldn’t be celebrated, though. One high school team in Southern California is putting together a memento so their special 2023 season can last a lifetime.

The Sylmar High School team won the city championship in Los Angeles a few weeks ago, and now the team is trying to raise money for championship rings.

Head coach Ray Rivera says he wants the players to enjoy their accomplishment without having to go into their own pockets for a relatively expensive piece of hardware, per KTLA.

“This wasn’t something that was accomplished overnight. This was the culmination of years of hard work… All I am trying to do is offset the cost for the families for something that I feel the boys have earned and really shouldn’t have to pay for.”

Here’s what the rings will look like:

The team’s ring GoFundme set an initial goal of $9,000. At the time of this writing, they’ve surpassed that mark and are at $10,085.

More baseball stories

Hall of Famer Jim Thome coaching at HS where his son plays

Yankees catcher reached out to NY high school team