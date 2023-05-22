Louisville gets commitment from top New York PG Ty-Laur Johnson

They make point guards just a little bit different in New York City. Louisville is getting the best of them, at least in the 2023 class.

This morning on Instagram, Our Savior Lutheran (NY) four-star point guard Ty-Laur Johnson announced his commitment to Louisville. Johnson had previously been committed to Penny Hardaway’s Memphis program.

Jamie Shaw’s scouting report on Johnson (6-foot-0, 160 pounds) from On3 mentions the flair and alpha-mentality you would expect from a Bronx point as well as his ability to finish at the rim.

“Johnson is a true point guard who plays with a sense of flair… He is a quick-on-quick guard with a tight handle, able to get to his spots in the half-court. Johnson is an alpha, confident player with the ball in his hands… He has no problem getting anywhere he wants on the court, and he has an array of finishes in the paint. He is strong off of two feet, and he can finish from a number of angles around the basket.”

Johnson is coming off a sensational season in the Overtime Elite league. He averaged 18.4 points, 5.7 assists and 2.5 steals per game. Here are highlights from one of his best games.

Ty-Laur Johnson had one of the most dominant performances of the year last night 💯 @PrimeVideo 📊 29 PTS | 13 AST | 7 REB pic.twitter.com/kjPTNCxc8q — Overtime Elite (@OvertimeElite) December 17, 2022

Johnson also had offers from Creighton, DePaul, Mississippi State, NC State, St. John’s and VCU. Going by the 247Sports composite rankings, he is the top prospect overall in the state of New York, No. 12 among point guards and No. 77 nationally.

That makes six members of Louisville’s 2023 class (not including their three transfers). The highest-ranked is Combine Academy (NC) five-star small forward Trentyn Flowers. Together, this group ranks No. 5 nationally.

