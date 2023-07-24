Manny Ramirez's son, Lucas Ramirez, hits walk-off home run

From the left side of the plate, Lucas Ramirez’s batting stance isn’t anything like his father’s, but the excitement and energy evoke memories of the retired superstar. Ramirez blasted a walk-off home run in the 2023 World Wood Bat Association (WWBA) semifinals, sending his team to the championship game.

With that hit (and bat flip) and the ensuing tweets of excitement, the son of Manny Ramirez became known to a broader audience than before. Not that he needs it — Ramirez, in the class of 2024, is rated highly on Perfect Game and already committed to Tennessee, who has appeared in two of the last three College World Series.

Lucas Ramirez KNEW he got all of this WALK-OFF 💣@Lucas_Ramirez24 x #WWBA pic.twitter.com/KRjwy7OnkG — Perfect Game USA (@PerfectGameUSA) July 23, 2023

Here’s another angle of the bomb:

Lucas Ramirez (‘24 FL) with maybe the biggest swing of the week, launching this baseball high into the trees to walk us off in the semis and secure a spot in the championship. #WWBA @Florida_PG #Vols commit pic.twitter.com/GB7jbQPjxR — Perfect Game Scout (@PG_Scouting) July 23, 2023

We’ve entered another generation of the sons of yesterday’s stars. Whether it’s players like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bobby Witt Jr., who are already in the bigs, or prospects like Druw Jones and Jack Leiter, or guys like Lucas Ramirez in high school, the future is bright with the flames of the past.