Insane Maine HS basketball finish features 4 lead changes in final 21 seconds

In a time period during a Maine Class AA regional semifinals game that spanned less than an NBA shot clock, there were three separate shots that were potential game-winners before a fourth and final look nullified the rest.

Eleven points were scored in the closing 20.9 seconds of the game between Thornton Academy (Saco, Maine) and Bonny Eagle (Standish, Maine) on Friday night. At the end, and at the buzzer — perhaps literally at the buzzer — Thornton Academy (Saco, Maine) got the 51-50 win with a Grant Hill-to-Christian-Laettner type of play.

Describing the details, which included a pair of and-one finishes and a well-designed inbounds play that led to a quick 3-pointer, doesn’t do the justice of watching this fast-paced clip:

The greatest call in sports history courtesy of Maine HS basketball pic.twitter.com/YuZgOCzgta — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 26, 2023

In the midst of the frenetic post-game excitement, the only question viewers had after was if the shot should have counted. You can be the judge after watching the clip.

Thornton Academy couldn’t keep the magic going, though. The night after the miraculous finish, the Trojans went up against South Portland (Maine) High School for the regional finals title and a shot at the state championship. South Portland got the 55-44 win.

The state championship on Saturday will feature South Portland against the team across the Fore River, Portland (Maine) High School, for a Battle of the Bridge in the most exciting of circumstances.

$3 Off First Month of New NFHS Network Subscription with Code: USATODAY3