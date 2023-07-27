Oregon next on official visit list for 4-star 2025 QB Malik Washington

Most college football programs are still focused on recruits from the class of 2024 for now, but it’s never too early to start thinking about your next quarterback prospect. One of the top recruits in the class of 2025 to watch is Archbishop Spalding (Md.) four-star QB Malik Washington.

Washington (6-foot-5, 200 pounds) still has a ton of time to decide. For now, he is busy making his rounds of official visits at interested schools. He’s already been on-campus at Penn State, Ohio State, Virginia Tech and Maryland.

Next up on the list is Oregon, per Adam Friedman at Rivals.

“Oregon is the next visit for Washington. The Maryland native will be in Eugene on Saturday. Penn State, Ohio State, Virginia Tech and Maryland have already hosted Washington this year and this trip to Oregon could be his last for a while, since the season is about to start.”

As a Sophomore, Washington threw for 2,979 yards and 29 touchdowns. He also threw eight interceptions and finished with a 102.5 QB rate. As a rusher, he added another 167 yards and four touchdowns on 33 carries.

247Sports has no ranking for him as of yet, but Washington is ranked in the top 15 at his position by On3, ESPN and Rivals, where he places as high as fifth in the state of Maryland and No. 166 nationally in the class of 2025.

We’ll see if his visit to Eugene changes anything. Right now, the Ducks are a long shot, though. On3’s prediction model currently has Penn State (76.1%) as the heavy favorite to get his commitment, followed by Rutgers (10.3%) and Virginia (8.8%).

