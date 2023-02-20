Marcus Goree Highlights: Watch top plays for 3-star Tennessee DB commit

Marcus Goree

Marcus Goree Highlights: Watch top plays for 3-star Tennessee DB commit

Football

Marcus Goree Highlights: Watch top plays for 3-star Tennessee DB commit

By February 20, 2023 1:53 pm

By |

Over the weekend, Bradley Central (Tenn.) defensive back Marcus Goree announced his commitment to the Tennessee Vols. Goree announced the news himself by sharing a home-sweet-home message on his Twitter page.

According to the composite rankings, Goree (6-foot-1, 170 pounds) is No. 60 among Athletes and 10th overall in Tennessee.

Here’s a look at some of his top plays from high school.

Goree had offers from 13 other schools, according to On3. Other serious contenders for his commitment included Louisville, Mississippi State, Notre Dame and Nebraska.

That makes four members for Tennessee’s class of 2024, which ranks No. 15 in the country.

More football stories

Highlights for Duncanville’s 5-star EDGE Colin Simmons

FNN: No. 1 WR Jeremiah Smith to visit Florida, Miami

Live-Stream High School SportsNFHS Network

, , , , , Football, Recruiting

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home