Marcus Goree Highlights: Watch top plays for 3-star Tennessee DB commit

Over the weekend, Bradley Central (Tenn.) defensive back Marcus Goree announced his commitment to the Tennessee Vols. Goree announced the news himself by sharing a home-sweet-home message on his Twitter page.

According to the composite rankings, Goree (6-foot-1, 170 pounds) is No. 60 among Athletes and 10th overall in Tennessee.

Here’s a look at some of his top plays from high school.

New #Tennessee commit Marcus Goree is that guy. pic.twitter.com/eqNPFxrTBR — Evan Crowell (@evanvcrowell) February 19, 2023

Goree had offers from 13 other schools, according to On3. Other serious contenders for his commitment included Louisville, Mississippi State, Notre Dame and Nebraska.

That makes four members for Tennessee’s class of 2024, which ranks No. 15 in the country.

