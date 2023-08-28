Mass shooting at Oklahoma HS football game kills 1, injures 4 others

A mass shooting at a high school football game in Oklahoma on Friday night has killed one 16-year old and injured four others.

The shooting occurred in the second half of a game between Choctaw (Okla.) and Del City (Okla.) in Choctaw. According to an account by CNN, the dead victim was not a student at either school.

Another victim was a 42-year old man who was shot in the chest and taken to a hospital after receiving lifesaving care from a trauma surgeon who was on-site.

Apparently, Choctaw employs five police offers for every home game, and all five were present – as well as four other local law enforcement officials – per CNN.

“The Choctaw School District employs five Choctaw officers for every home game. Police said all five officers were present Friday night, in addition to two on-duty Choctaw officers who had stopped by the game, as well as two Del City officers.”

Authorities recovered two guns and eight rounds at the scene.

This particular incident marks 471 mass shootings inside the United States in 2023 so far, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

