Mater Dei 5-star RB Nate Frazier names his top 8 schools

One of the best running backs in the 2024 recruiting cycle is Nate Frazier from Mater Dei (Calif.).

So far, Frazier has gotten offers from 24 different programs, but he seems to be closing in on a decision for his college team. Yesterday, he told Hayes Fawcett at On3 that his final eight schools are Alabama, Georgia, Oregon, Texas A&M, Miami, Auburn, Nebraska, and Tennessee.

As a Junior, Frazier posted 791 Yards on 61 carries (11.4 per attempt) and scored nine touchdowns.

Here’s a look at the kind of top-tier athleticism he possesses out of the backfield, with a burst of speed through to the second level that doesn’t seem real.

Nathaniel Frazier is on the @OfficialVNN Max Speed watchlist with a mark of 21.3 mph. Powered by Reel Analytics. #ReelSpeed 🔗 https://t.co/mhHW3THsqW pic.twitter.com/62qbtcphnZ — Reel Analytics (@RAanalytics) July 11, 2023

Frazier (5-foot-11, 208 pounds) is ranked No. 4 at his position, No. 4 in the state of California and No. 51 nationally going by the 247Sports composite.

So, where will he go?

According to On3’s prediction model, there’s no clear favorite. Oregon has the best chance at 29.7%, followed by Alabama (25.9%), then USC (11.4%) and Georgia (9.5%). 247Sports says Texas A&M is also a contender.

