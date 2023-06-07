Max Clark named 2023 Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year

Franklin Community High School (Ind.) center fielder Max Clark has been named the Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year for the 2022-23 season. He was surprised with the award at school by family, teammates and coaches.

Clark won the honor despite facing some stiff competition both on the field and in the classroom, per a press release from Gatorade.

“Clark beat out nearly half a million other student-athletes who play baseball nationwide, topping the list of state winners in baseball who collectively boast an incredible list of accomplishments, including 39 with signed National Letters of Intent to play baseball at Division I colleges/universities and 35 with a GPA of 3.5 and above.”

The incredible numbers that Clark put up this season speak for themselves. He batted .646, hit six home runs, drove in 33 RBI and scored 45 runs himself. He also stole 35 bases and posted a ridiculous 1.215 slugging percentage, leading his team to the Indiana Class 4A sectional semifinals. Meanwhile, off the field Clark has a 3.97 GPA and has given his time to his church youth group and worked as a youth baseball coach.

According to Prep Baseball Report, Clark is ranked the No. 1 overall prospect in the country in the class of 2023. He is committed to playing for Vanderbilt at the college level.

Watch the full surprise video:

