Memphis cites millions of dollars of economic impact from Nike EYBL

The new Memphis Sports and Events Center is already paying dividends toward the city with Nike EYBL in the rearview mirror. Memphis Tourism director of sports and events J.J. Greer told the Commercial Appeal that the economic impact from the elite youth basketball event is “in the millions of dollars.”

“Events like this are exactly why this facility was built. Every event is great, but events like this, we’re really proud to host. It’s extremely encouraging,” Greer said.

Thousands of people gathered at the facility to watch some of the best 16- and 17-year-old basketball prospects participate in Session 4 of the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League season. The games, which started as early as 8 a.m. and went as long as 9 p.m., were played on 16 courts at the center.

Like major sporting events at every level, the economic impact comes not simply from ticket sales and concession stands but from jobs created to staff the events, hotels and transportation capacity, and increased sales for local businesses and restaurants, all of which also contribute to the city’s tax revenue.

Nike EYBL draws the attention of NBA players, some of whom attended the games. In Memphis, Carmelo Anthony watched his son Kiyan play on Team Melo, which the NBA legend sponsors. According to the Commercial Appeal, Grizzlies player Desmond Bane was in the audience, as was Thaddeus Young, a Mitchel High School (Memphis) alumnus and a sponsor of Team Thad.

“Memphis would’ve never been a candidate for this before this facility (was built),” said Antonio Perez, Liberty Park facility’s general manager, in an interview with the Commercial Appeal. “That’s just the game-changer status it provides. Cities lobby every year to be chosen for these tournaments, so there’s some prestige involved in that.”

The Memphis Sports and Events Center continues to construct additions, including a ninja course, esports studio and weightlifting area, according to the Commercial Appeal.

