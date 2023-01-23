Miami among schools trying to flip Ohio State commit Jeremiah Smith

We’ve reached the All-Star games phase at the tail end of the 2022-23 season. This past weekend some of the nation’s top high school football players participated in the Polynesian Bowl, as well as Battle Miami.

Just as the players attempt to boost their stock, colleges around the country are competing with each other at these events for a chance to get their preferred recruits’ commitments.

One of the biggest draws of Battle Miami was Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) five-star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, who committed to Ohio State in mid-December. That’s not stopping several other programs from trying to flip him, though. According to On3, Miami, Florida, Florida State and Tennessee are all trying to get Smith to abandon the Buckeyes, but he’s “solid” for now.

Smith (6-foot-3, 185 pounds) helped boost his case for deserving the title of the No. 1 ranked wide receiver in the class of 2024, including this remarkable one-handed catch:

What an unbelievable catch by 5⭐️ Ohio State WR commit Jeremiah Smith 😳 pic.twitter.com/aOlT64vNS6 — The Buckeye Nut (@TheBuckeyeNut) January 22, 2023

And this touchdown:

Ohio State commit WR Jeremiah Smith makes a clutch grab touchdown for SFE There is no better WR and maybe player in the country@canes_county | @Rivals pic.twitter.com/3BYn11UWqn — Frank Tucker (@TheCribSouthFLA) January 21, 2023

According to 247Sports, Smith has 39 total offers to choose from. In addition to being the top-ranked receiver, he’s No. 2 overall in his class.

