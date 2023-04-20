Miami Central getting 3 big transfers from California

Three high school players from Southern California are moving cross-country and transferring to Miami Central, a Florida powerhouse school that finished the 2022-23 season No. 4 in our final football Super 25.

According to a report by Rivals recruiting analyst Frank Tucker, the three players are Los Alamitos defensive end T.A. Cunningham, his younger brother, and teammate, defensive end T.K. Cunningham, plus Santa Margarita Catholic quarterback Bekkem Kritza.

Los Alamitos four-star 2024 DE T.A. Cunningham, 2027 DE T.K. Cunningham & Santa Margarita Catholic four-star 2025 QB Bekkem Kritza to make the move to Miami Central This California trio adds even more ammo to the weaponry already at Miami Central. After winning a share of the… pic.twitter.com/wCBHwPnIny — Frank Tucker (@TheCribSouthFLA) April 20, 2023

Kritza (6-foot-4, 180 pounds) is a four-star quarterback who is ranked No. 9 at his position and No. 16 overall in California. He’s in the class of 2025. Kritza has offers from Colorado, Colorado State, Kansas, Miami, Penn State, Pittsburgh and Texas A&M.

T.A. Cunningham (6-foot-5, 265 pounds) has a four-star rating and is ranked No. 13 among defensive linemen in the class of 2024. He’s one of the most highly-recruited players in the country, with offers from 61 schools. According to On3’s prediction model, Miami is the favorite to get his commitment at 76.1%.

His younger brother T.K. Cunningham (6-foot-5, 230 pounds) is in the class of 2027 and is as yet unranked. However, he already has offers from 19 different programs, including Arizona, Cal, Colorado, Michigan and USC.

That’s three serious new pieces for the Rockets, who went 14-0 last season, including a win over American Heritage for their fourth consecutive state championship.

