Miami (Fla.) gets surprise commitment from 5-star WR Joshisa Trader

The last several weeks of the 2024 recruiting cycle have seen several unexpected commitments from high-end prospects.

On Thursday night, we got another when Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) five-star wide receiver Joshisa “Jojo” Trader announced his commitment to Miami (Fla.).

Trader (6-foot-1, 175 pounds) had offers from 30 other programs, including Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia and LSU.

Earlier in his recruitment, Trader told 247Sports that Miami feels like family.

“It’s like a brotherhood down there… It’s like a family. I can relate to a lot of people down there and stuff like that. When you play together as a team, it gets real… I feel like they got a good group coming up right now. They’ve been doing a good job recruiting me and I can’t wait to see what they do this season.”

Over the last two seasons, Trader has totaled 73 catches, 1,335 receiving yards and scored 13 touchdowns. He has also put in work on the other side of the ball, posting two interceptions.

Nobody is higher on Trader than ESPN, who has him ranked No. 3 at his position, No. 4 overall in the state of Florida and No. 11 nationally in the class of 2024.

Trader coming in makes 17 hard commits so far for Miami’s 2024 class, which ranks No. 16 in the nation.

