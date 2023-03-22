2 top prospects from Ohio commit to Michigan's class of 2024

Michigan has had the best week so far in the recruiting business. On Sunday, they added four-star athlete Brandyn Hillman to their class of 2024. And over the last few days, they’ve added two more Junior recruits.

On Tuesday, Archbishop Moeller (Ohio) four-star running back Jordan Marshall committed to the Wolverines.

First of all, I just want to thank my mom and dad, family, friends, and the Moeller Community For supporting me. With that being said…I Will be Committing to the University of Michigan 💙💛 #GoBlue @CoachMarkElder @MHart2032 @Coach_SMoore @coachclink pic.twitter.com/M0pmKWYpg6 — Jordan Marshall (@J_MARSH2024) March 21, 2023

Marshall (5-foot-11, 185 pounds) had offers from 25 other schools, with other top contenders including Ohio State, Tennessee and Wisconsin. Going by the composite rankings, he’s No. 7 among running backs and third overall in the state of Ohio.

Then, this morning Michigan also got a commitment from St. Edward (Ohio) three-star offensive tackle Ben Roebuck.

On the heels of Jordan Marshall’s commitment last night, Michigan lands another Ohio prospect in three-star offensive tackle Ben Roebuck. That’s four Ohio players in Michigan’s 2024 class. pic.twitter.com/KKdXG40Exo — Austin Meek (@byAustinMeek) March 22, 2023

Speaking with On3 about his decision, Roebuck credited Michigan’s rich history.

“Something that really stands out to me about Michigan is they have a rich history with winning… They’re the winningest program in college football history. Winning is something that I really like. I hate losing more than I like winning so going to a school that wins a lot is something that sounds really good to me.”

Roebuck (6-foot-7, 320 pounds) is ranked No. 31 among offensive tackles in his class and No. 15 overall in the state. He had offers from 23 programs, including Penn State, Wisconsin and Ohio State.

Michigan’s class of 2024 now has nine hard commits. They rank third in the nation behind Georgia and LSU.

More football stories

Colorado adds 3-star QB to their recruiting class of 2024

Former Bremerton football coach gets $1.7 million settlement