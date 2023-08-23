Michigan high school football: How to watch the 2023 season

Michigan high school football needs little introduction for its historical prominence, with the state producing some of the greatest athletes in the game—those who would even shine on NFL Sundays.

And the state’s trend of impressive football continues in 2023, with teams like the Belleville Tigers creating a buzz in the Super 25 and complementing the outstanding squads all hitting the gridiron this season.

For fans looking to watch the state’s high school football action this season—from their area teams and beyond—the NFHS Network has you covered.

The collaboration with over 40 high school state athletic/activities associations and PlayOn! Sports allows fans to live-stream high school sports on any device, from wherever they are: 27 different regular season and postseason sports, plus other high school activities that highlight the accomplishments of student-athletes, student-broadcasters, and high schools.

