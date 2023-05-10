Michigan HS baseball team's 84-game win streak snapped, ending longest run in state history

The Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (Mich.) Eaglets varsity baseball team had an incredible 84-game win streak going, which was the longest winning streak in Michigan state history—however, St. Mary’s recently lost back-to-back games against Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett.

The losses cost the Eaglets their long-time spot at the top of the state rankings. St. Mary’s had been in first place for almost four years, but the No. 1 position in the Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association state rankings is now occupied by 20-1 Northville, while St. Mary’s is second. Bay City Western is the last undefeated team in the state this season, at 19-0.

Here’s what the updated top-five looks like, per Lee Thompson of M Live.

1. Northville 20-1

2. Orchard Lake St. Mary 20-3

3. Bay City Western 19-0

4. Battle Creek Lakeview 20-2

5. Birmingham Brother Rice 17-6

